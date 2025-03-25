Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 13,696 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.