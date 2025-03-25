Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 24,575 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,575 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,036.44. This represents a 10.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.