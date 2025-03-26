Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 26th (ACRV, ALIT, ALMS, ANIX, ARDT, ARTV, ATOS, AZEK, BLTE, BRZE)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 26th:

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its peer perform rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $305.00 target price on the stock.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $192.00 price target on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jones Trading. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

