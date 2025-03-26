Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 257 ($3.33), with a volume of 201682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271 ($3.51).

Aptitude Software Group Trading Down 5.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 316.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 328.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £142.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 13.90 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aptitude Software Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptitude Software Group plc will post 18.018018 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend

About Aptitude Software Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Aptitude Software provides software solutions that deliver fully autonomous finance to enable its clients to drive growth, efficiency and sustainability. Fynapse is Aptitude’s intelligent finance data management and accounting platform designed to increase productivity and lower costs for finance teams globally.

