ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.79.

Shares of TSE:ARX traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.25. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$21.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

