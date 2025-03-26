Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.20 Per Share

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 9.1% increase from Ashtead Technology’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ashtead Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £433.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 537.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Ashtead Technology has a twelve month low of GBX 426 ($5.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 893 ($11.56).

Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 45 ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Technology had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashtead Technology will post 42.8247734 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Technology Company Profile

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products.

