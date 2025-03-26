Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 188 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 171 ($2.21), with a volume of 22150516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.50 ($2.18).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Bakkavor Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The firm has a market cap of £999.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Bakkavor Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Research analysts predict that Bakkavor Group plc will post 11.5761689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bakkavor Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.85%.

About Bakkavor Group

We are the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, and our presence in the US and China positions the Group well in these high-growth markets. We leverage our consumer insight and scale to provide innovative food that offers quality, choice, convenience, and freshness. Around 18,000 colleagues operate from 43 sites across our three markets supplying a portfolio of over 3,000 products across meals, pizza & bread, salads and desserts to leading grocery retailers in the UK and US, and international food brands in China.

