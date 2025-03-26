Best Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – March 26th

AbbVie, OSR, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Royalty Pharma, Danaher, and Moderna are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks represent ownership shares in companies that conduct research and development in biotechnology, often involving cutting-edge medical and genetic innovations. These stocks are typically associated with high growth potential alongside significant risk, largely due to the regulatory approvals required and the unpredictable outcomes of scientific research. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,058. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.78. The firm has a market cap of $355.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

OSR (OSRH)

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials.

NASDAQ:OSRH traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,685,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,435. OSR has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.94. 349,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,262. The business has a 50 day moving average of $544.56 and a 200 day moving average of $554.22. The company has a market capitalization of $193.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $493.30 and a 1-year high of $627.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $8.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $500.74. The company had a trading volume of 336,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,575. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Royalty Pharma (RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

RPRX stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,804,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Danaher stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.07. 513,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,481. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $196.80 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

MRNA traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $32.29. 2,673,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

