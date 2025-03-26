BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 11500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 26.91.

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

