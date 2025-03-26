Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 138,410 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 112,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Cantex Mine Development Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

