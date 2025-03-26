Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 64000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Cascadero Copper Trading Down 50.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.

About Cascadero Copper

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.

