Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $407.10, but opened at $396.51. Daily Journal shares last traded at $393.70, with a volume of 1,486 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $543.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.76 and its 200 day moving average is $489.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 12.31.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $7.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 20.64%.
Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.
