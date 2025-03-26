Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $407.10, but opened at $396.51. Daily Journal shares last traded at $393.70, with a volume of 1,486 shares trading hands.

Daily Journal Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $543.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.76 and its 200 day moving average is $489.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 12.31.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $7.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 20.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Journal

Daily Journal Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Daily Journal by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth $650,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 172.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.