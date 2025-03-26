Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $33.99. 1,221,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,116,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 135,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

