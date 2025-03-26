Ethena USDe 24 Hour Volume Hits $70.31 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $5.37 billion and approximately $70.31 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001154 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethena USDe has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 5,373,940,629 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 5,373,809,493.02091567. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

