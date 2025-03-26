Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.7% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) was down 18.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). Approximately 55,595,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average daily volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Several brokerages recently commented on EVOK. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of £258.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.69.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

