Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.7% – Time to Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK) shares dropped 18.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). Approximately 55,595,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average daily volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.69. The firm has a market cap of £258.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

