Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 183500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Fancamp Exploration Trading Up 5.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$21.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

