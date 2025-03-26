Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 16,036,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 62,216,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

