Gems (GEMS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12.99 Million

Gems (GEMS) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Gems has a market capitalization of $12.99 million and $9.19 million worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can currently be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,553.57 or 0.99885595 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86,275.94 or 0.99565203 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gems

Gems launched on April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,793,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,342,507 tokens. The official website for Gems is gems.vip. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,793,459.3 with 399,931,237 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.02995304 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $11,080,801.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

