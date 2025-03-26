Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $833.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

About Gray Television

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 9.61%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

