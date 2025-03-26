IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $179.12 and last traded at $180.49, with a volume of 637977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

