iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.60 and last traded at $52.65, with a volume of 19804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.68.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.