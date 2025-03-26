Komodo (KMD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $23.47 million and $2.42 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00044404 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 140.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,762,376 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

