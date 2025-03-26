Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $16,572.76 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,577.42 or 0.99694169 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86,276.05 or 0.99347142 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 22,762,934 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 22,821,255.8494259. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.26812766 USD and is up 8.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $13,335.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

