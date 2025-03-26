Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 497,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 192,453 shares.The stock last traded at $27.85 and had previously closed at $27.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOB. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 2.4 %

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

