Mothercare (LON:MTC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 3162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.59 ($0.03).
Mothercare Trading Down 6.4 %
The stock has a market cap of £14.09 million, a PE ratio of 223.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Mothercare Company Profile
Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.
