Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Shares Up 15.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) traded up 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 293.58 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 288.70 ($3.74). 384,146,594 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,835% from the average session volume of 19,847,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249.80 ($3.23).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 289.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 319.73.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX (41) (($0.53)) EPS for the quarter. Ocado Group had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 7.23%.

Insider Activity

About Ocado Group

In related news, insider Adam Warby acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £225,000 ($291,299.84). 29.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

