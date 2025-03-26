Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.50 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.25), with a volume of 5300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.23).

Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £220.11 million, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.78.

Pembroke VCT B Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Pembroke VCT B’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.64%.

Pembroke VCT B Company Profile

Established in 2013 and managed by Pembroke Investment Managers LLP, Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust focused on growth stage companies in the design, education, food, beverage and hospitality, wellness, digital services and media sectors. The investment team aims to find exceptional and innovative founders to grow the brands of tomorrow, giving investors the opportunity to share in the growth of some of Britain’s most exciting and entrepreneurial smaller companies.

