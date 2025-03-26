Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 2,147,000,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 694% from the average daily volume of 270,525,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Premier African Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

