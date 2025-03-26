Promising Social Media Stocks To Watch Now – March 26th

Vertiv, Shopify, and Mondelez International are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to shares of companies whose primary revenue comes from social media platforms that facilitate digital communication, content sharing, and online advertising. These stocks are often associated with firms that have significant user engagement and digital ecosystems, making them sensitive to trends in social networking and technology innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded down $10.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,232,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,881,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,386. The company has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.31. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $66.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,505. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Further Reading