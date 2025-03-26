ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.53. Approximately 36,214,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 40,064,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 4.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,357.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Ridgepath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 103,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 91,348 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

