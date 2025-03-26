Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “C$25.00” Price Target for Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) received a C$25.00 target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance
WTE stock traded down C$0.33 on Wednesday, hitting C$25.66. 71,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.86. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of C$21.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.66.
