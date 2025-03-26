Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “C$25.00” Price Target for Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) received a C$25.00 target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.

WTE stock traded down C$0.33 on Wednesday, hitting C$25.66. 71,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.86. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of C$21.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.66.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States.

