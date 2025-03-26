Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,420,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,868,663 shares.The stock last traded at $33.07 and had previously closed at $33.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen raised Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

