Scroll Price Hits $0.38 (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Scroll has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Scroll token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. Scroll has a market capitalization of $71.29 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,577.42 or 0.99694169 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,276.05 or 0.99347142 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Scroll

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io. Scroll’s official message board is scroll.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Scroll

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.39158976 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $10,919,497.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

