Sellwood Investment Partners LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $284.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

