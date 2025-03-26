Sellwood Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,777,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 21.4% of Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOO stock opened at $530.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $543.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.64.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

