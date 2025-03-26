Sellwood Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 140 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,494,560 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $188.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.19 billion, a PE ratio of 153.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.00.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.