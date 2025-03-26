Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Should You Buy?

Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.76. 294,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 843,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

SFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Smithfield Foods in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Smithfield Foods ( NASDAQ:SFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion.

In related news, insider Tennille J. Checkovich acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The trade was a 20.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd/Adr Wh sold 13,043,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $260,869,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,025,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,515,060. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

