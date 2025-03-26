Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $40.00

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Papa Johns International stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. 497,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,415. Papa Johns International has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $68.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Papa Johns International by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

