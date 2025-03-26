Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE) Trading Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Sunrise Communications AG (NASDAQ:SNRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.31 and last traded at $46.41. 169,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 947,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrise Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Sunrise Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sunrise Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sunrise Communications

Sunrise Communications Stock Performance

Sunrise Communications Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $3.7252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Sunrise Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Communications AG engages in the provision of telecommunications solutions. The firm offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line telephony services to residential customers. It also provides mobile and broadband services, as well as a range of value-added portfolio services, including cloud services, cybersecurity, and automation to business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.