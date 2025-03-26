Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE) Trading Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Sunrise Communications AG (NASDAQ:SNRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.31 and last traded at $46.41. 169,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 947,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.81.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrise Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Sunrise Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $3.7252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
Sunrise Communications AG engages in the provision of telecommunications solutions. The firm offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line telephony services to residential customers. It also provides mobile and broadband services, as well as a range of value-added portfolio services, including cloud services, cybersecurity, and automation to business customers.
