TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.43. 3,982,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 6,402,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on TAL. UBS Group raised their price objective on TAL Education Group from $16.40 to $17.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.
TAL Education Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TAL Education Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 68,847 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,096,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,920,000. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TAL Education Group
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.