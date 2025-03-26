The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.20 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 39.13 ($0.51), with a volume of 137937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.29) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Monday.

The Pebble Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of £63.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.14.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 4.63 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The Pebble Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pebble Group plc will post 5.0724638 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pebble Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from The Pebble Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The Pebble Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Pebble Group news, insider Claire Louise Thomson sold 72,336 shares of The Pebble Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.58), for a total value of £32,551.20 ($42,142.93). 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

