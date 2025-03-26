Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading Up 8.6% – Should You Buy?

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 101,019 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 76,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Titan Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -296.52. The stock has a market cap of C$40.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

