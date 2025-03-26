Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.92), with a volume of 180110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.96).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Ultimate Products in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of £61.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.02.

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 4.30 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultimate Products had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 21.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultimate Products Plc will post 14.53125 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Ultimate Products’s payout ratio is 57.44%.

Ultimate Products is the owner of a number of leading homeware brands including Salter (the UK’s oldest houseware brand, established in 1760) and Beldray (a laundry, floor care, heating and cooling brand that was established in 1872). According to its market research, nearly 80% of UK households own at least one of the Group’s products.

Ultimate Products sells to over 300 retailers across 38 countries, and specialises in five product categories: Small Domestic Appliances; Housewares; Laundry; Audio; and Heating and Cooling.

