United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.35 and last traded at $111.54. Approximately 2,146,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,512,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Baird R W lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Swedbank AB boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 280,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 58.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 97,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,091 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

