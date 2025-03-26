UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. UTG had a net margin of 58.34% and a return on equity of 25.58%.

UTG Stock Performance

UTGN remained flat at $29.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. UTG has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Get UTG alerts:

About UTG

(Get Free Report)

Read More

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.