UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. UTG had a net margin of 58.34% and a return on equity of 25.58%.
UTG Stock Performance
UTGN remained flat at $29.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. UTG has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.00.
About UTG
