WAX (WAXP) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $109.89 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,358,479,557 coins and its circulating supply is 4,353,677,411 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

