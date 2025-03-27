193,370 Shares in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 193,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,907,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,540,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,038,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,492,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,956,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after buying an additional 393,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,155 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $17.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.