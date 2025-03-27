206,333 Shares in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 206,333 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

BRKL stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $992.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRKL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

