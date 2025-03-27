Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Abitibi Royalties Inc. (CVE:RZZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$26.80 and last traded at C$27.00. 4,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.15.

Abitibi Royalties Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$336.50 million and a PE ratio of -168.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.00.

About Abitibi Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine that includes the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie Zone, and the Charlie Zone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abitibi Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abitibi Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.